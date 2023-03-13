Share:

LOS ANGELES-Harrison Ford named his favourite movie, which is one of the classic Robert Duvall drama films. Speaking to AFI, the Star Wars star said, “If I had to pick just one film to which I had a very strong reaction and can remember vividly how I felt, it would be To Kill a Mockingbird. I think it had all of the elements of a great film. And it had such a strong moral register. I think that’s why I would say it’s very nearly my favourite film. I think Gregory Peck as Atticus Finch was remarkable. It was impossible to see him act, he just didn’t do it. He brought truth and vivid storytelling to the screen but I don’t think he was so much interested in performance as he wan in storytelling.

I admired him greatly,” the actor added. Released in 1962, To Kill a Mockingbird is considered one of the greatest movies of the 20th Century.