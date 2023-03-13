Share:

SARGODHA - Higher Education Commis­sion (HEC) Chairman Prof. Mukhtar Ahmed said on Sunday that teachers had to play a crucial role in shaping minds of students and pre­paring them for future. He stated this while address­ing an interactive session ti­tled “Challenges for Higher Education: A way Forward” organized by the University of Sargodha (UoS) here at main campus, which was attended by senior faculty members, administrative officers and distinguished guests. He stressed the need for producing indus­try-ready graduates who could contribute to the de­velopment of the country’s economy. Dr Mukhtar also highlighted the importance of collaboration between universities, industry, and the government to address challenges faced by the ed­ucation sector in Pakistan. He pointed out that univer­sities need to work closely with industry to ensure that their graduates had the skills and knowledge necessary to meet the de­mands of job market. The event concluded with the presentation of souvenirs to guests as a token of ap­preciation for their par­ticipation in the interactive session. Earlier, Vice Chan­cellor of the University of Sargodha, Prof. Dr Qaisar Abbas, welcomed the HEC Chairman. The VC spoke about the university’s on­going academic and re­search endeavors as well as his long term objectives for the projection of university. He stressed for the impor­tance of research and inno­vation in higher education and vowed that the univer­sity was committed to pro­vide its students with the best possible education.