Shazia Marri says those who are spreading chaos in country should be discouraged.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was a failure and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be the next Prime Minister. PPP leader Shazia Marri, who is also the Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation, said the stability of the country and survival of democracy were key to progress. Marri said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had given the right direction to the country’s foreign affairs. “Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has restored the lost dignity of the country,” she added in a statement. The PPP leader said the first priority of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was the rehabilitation of flood affectees. “Today, the slogans of Prime Minister Bilawal are echoing everywhere,” she said. Marri said there was a need to discourage those who spread chaos in the country.

Separately, PPP leader Senator Palwasha Khan said Imran Khan was a sign of chaos in society. “Imran Khan was brought into politics to weaken democracy,” she alleged. The PPP leader said Imran Khan was guilty of disrespecting the parliament. “If he (Imran Khan) does not want to come to the assembly, why is he trying to contest the by-elections,” she questioned. She said Imran Khan was destroying the country’s economy under conspiracy. “The effects of foreign funding to Imran Khan have come to light,” the lawmaker added.