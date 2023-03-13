Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz lambasted on Monday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, saying the latter possessed properties for his generations by selling the Toshakhana gifts.

Addressing an event in Lahore, Ms. Nawaz took a dig at the deposed premier over the electoral campaign, saying, "Imran Khan says that I have the freedom of staging the electoral campaign but not him. We have faced difficulties for four years. But nobody pointed fingers on Imran Khan."

She lamented Mr. Khan did not even reach the house of PTI worker Ali Bilal, also known as Zill-e-Shah. Ms. Nawaz added, "Zill-e-Shah’s mother said that Imran Khan’s sons are living abroad. But my son has been killed."

Lashing out at Mr. Khan over the matter of cipher, Ms. Nawaz said, "To play with cipher means is to play with the country. I am fully confident that Imran Khan has been launched to worsen the situation of the country. How could you will become the premier after you took the country to a quagmire in four years."

Reminding Mr. Khan about the qualities of the "true leader", Ms. Nawaz said, "A true leader always leads from the front."