Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Monday he had no trust in the incumbent government, which was why he urged the Supreme Court to provide him with security.

Speaking to foreign media, the deposed premier claimed that there was a threat to his life from the prime minister and interior minister. Expressing his views over the cases against him, Mr. Khan said, "I am having no issue appearing before the court in connection with the cases against me." But there is a threat to my life."

He lamented, "Even we are not being allowed to run our electoral campaign. Will we contest the next elections without running our electoral campaign?"

Mr. Khan claimed, "Only those have to protect me from whom I am facing a threat to life."