The resumption of diplomatic ties between Iran and KSA is still making waves across the world as it is not something that anyone saw coming. The development also defies the traditional notions of international relations and is something that will be studied and analysed for years to come. From the perspective of Islamabad and other countries in the greater region, this is very encouraging as it could lead to greater peace and stability and open up new opportunities in the region.

With the help of an agreement brokered by the Chinese authorities, the two countries decided to restore ties and open diplomatic missions. This was announced in a trilateral statement which mentioned the reopening of embassies within two months along with renewal of bilateral cooperation in other fields. There is no denying that this China-mediated deal augurs well for peace, stability and economic development in the Middle East.

The impact will be felt in other adjoining regions as well, because countries were forced to choose camps which restricted their options of development and economic cooperation with either country. This will hopefully no more be the case as it will not be viewed as a zero-sum equation.

For Islamabad too, this is a positive development which will open up avenues for trade and business in the region. Positive ripple effects should also be expected which would result in the normalisation of ties between Iran and other countries around the world. This shows that win-win outcomes are possible and that breakthroughs can be achieved using diplomatic channels. This should also perhaps serve as a template or precedent for how conflicts can be resolved at a time when the international order is struggling to say the least.