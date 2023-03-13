Share:

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on National Education and Training Irfan Siddiqui has said closure of the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), Islamabad for longer times is regrettable.

Talking to the media in Islamabad on Monday, he said this matter has been included in the agenda of committee's next meeting.

The Chairman said we hear news regarding quarrels and conflicts among students in different universities and such matters should be addressed at the earliest to ensure a conducive environment on the campuses. He further said managing the affairs of universities without having vice chancellors is not justifiable.

Irfan Siddiqui said this serious issue will be discussed in detail in the next meeting of the committee.