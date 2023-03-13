Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said on Sunday that Karachi Games will become Sindh Games in future and similar sports activities will be held in the whole of Sindh.

He said this while addressing the prize distribution ceremony of the donkey derby race held on the last day of the Karachi Games 2023. Karachi Games were not held after 2008. During PSL in Karachi, a coward incident took place in the city after which it was decided that large-scale sports competitions should be organized in Karachi.

“I would like to thank Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rehman for working hard day and night to organize the Karachi Games in a peaceful atmosphere. I congratulate the winners of the Donkey Derby Race in Karachi Games, all the participants of the race have worked hard and this hard work and dedication should be appreciated. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Minister for Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon, Spokesman for Sindh Government Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman, Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain and others were also present.

Governor of Sindh said that if Karachi develops then Sindh will develop and if Sindh develops then the whole of Pakistan will get prosperous. During the Karachi Games, the flood-affected brothers in Sindh were not forgotten and efforts underway to drain out water from the flooded areas as soon as possible along with early rehabilitation of the flood victims, this is not the time for politics but to save the country, we should play our part for the betterment of the country, we pray to almighty Allah to help us promote sports in our city and country. Speaking at the ceremony, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Sindh is the land of Sufis, where everyone talk of affection, love and brotherhood.

Our healthy tradition of sports activities will continue and the Karachi Games should be organized every year to give the citizens of Karachi an opportunity to participate in sports activities. He congratulated the organizers and all the participants of Karachi Games.

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman thanked all the guests for attending the closing ceremony of Donkey Derby Race and said that 42 sports competitions were held during last ten days in Karachi and more than 5000 players and athletes participated in Karachi Games which saw some extraordinary performance in many sports. He said that the Karachi Games are gift to the citizens and these games will continue in the future as well.

Earlier, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori and Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman inaugurated the Donkey Derby Race in the Karachi Games at Kothari Parade Clifton. In the prize distribution ceremony, Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah along with the Governor of Sindh gave away the winning trophy to Tariq, who came first while Abdul Khaliq received the runner-up trophy for the second place, Umar was in the third place and Javed in the fourth place, Tariq, the winner of the Donkey Derby race, covered the prescribed distance of 7 kilometers in 12 minutes and 3 seconds. In this competition, 30 racers participated.