Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Monday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidates were prepared for the provincial elections and the party ticket holders filed nomination papers by obeying the order of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to the media, he said he had declared all the gifts received from the Toshakhana in his nomination papers and income tax return.

The minister added all the PML-N candidates from Sialkot would file their nomination papers today.

Meanwhile, candidates were filing their nomination papers for the Punjab Assembly elections including Manshaullah Butt, Chaudhry Muhammad Ikram, Rana Arif and Hafiz Shahid.