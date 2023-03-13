Share:

LAHORE-Karachi Kings signed off on the HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 with 86 runs victory over table-toppers and defending champions Lahore Qalandars in the 30th and final league match here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday night.

Kings’ 11th victory in 17 matches over Lahore Qalandars helped them finish ahead of Quetta Gladiators in fifth place. When Karachi Kings had hosted Lahore Qalandars at the National Bank Cricket Arena on February 19, they had registered a 67 runs victory.

While Kings will once go back to the drawing board, Qalandars will prepare to take on Multan Sultans in Wednesday’s Qualifier. On the following day, Islamabad United will go toe-to-toe with Peshawar Zalmi in Eliminator 1 with the loser of Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1 to meet in Eliminator 2 on Friday. The final between the winner of Qualifier and Eliminator 2 will be played on Sunday. Karachi Kings, opting to bat first, started the match well as M Akhlaq and Tayyab Tahir put on 70 runs off 39 balls for the second wicket and, Imad Wasim and Ben Cutting added 52 runs in 31 balls for the fifth wicket to lift their side to 196-7. This included 60 runs in the last five overs after PowerPlay overs had produced 68 runs.

In his debut appearance for Karachi Kings, wicketkeeper-batter Akhlaq top-scored with a 36-ball 51 with 5 fours and 2 sixes. Imad Wasim contributed a 31-ball 45 with 6 fours, Tayyab Tahir struck 4 fours and a six in a 23-ball 40, and Cutting hit a quick-fire 14-ball 33 with 2 fours and 3 sixes before falling to Haris Rauf. Hussain Talat (2-24), Zaman Khan (2-39) and Haris Rauf (2-52) shared wickets.

In turn, Fakhar Zaman departed in the third over at the score of 16 and then Qalandars continued to lose wickets at regular intervals until they finished at 110-9 with Rashid Khan retired hurt after being hit by a James Fuller bouncer. Hussain Talat top-scored with 25, while other batters to reach double-figures were Haris Rauf (18), Fakhar (13), Kamran Ghulam (11) and Sam Billings (11). Akif Javed took 2-8, Imran Tahir 2-24 and Imad Wasim 2-26, but it was M Umar (2-20), who impressed the most with his speed,line and length.

Scores in Brief

KARACHI KINGS 196-7, 20 overs (Muhammad Akhlaq 51, Imad Wasim 45, Tayyab Tahir 40; Hussain Talat 2-24, Zaman Khan 2-39, Haris Rauf 2-52) beat LAHORE QALANDARS 110-9, 18.5 overs (Hussain Talat 25, Akif Javed 2-8, Muhammad Umar 2-20, Imran Tahir 2-24, Imad Wasim 2-26) by 86 runs.

UPCOMING MATCHES

March 15 Qualifier Qalandars v Sultans 7pm

March 16 1st Eliminator United v Zalmi 7pm

March 17 2nd Eliminator (L of 1st E vs W of Q) 7pm

March 19 Final Gaddafi Stadium 7pm