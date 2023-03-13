Share:

TRIPOLI- The Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation welcomed the agreement of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic relations between them, after the success of continuous rounds of dialogue with the support of China, and Omani and Iraqi diplomatic endeavors.

The Libyan Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, “This progress in the relations of the two countries reflects the commitment of all parties to prefer dialogue and peaceful means.”

It also praised this agreement, which serves the interests of the Kingdom and Iran as well as the whole region, and opens a new chapter to move forward towards developing bilateral relations between the two countries, in which mutual respect and good neighborliness prevail.