QUETTA - A man was gunned down in the Kohlu area of Balochistan, police said on Sunday. They said that a man identified as Atar Marri died when armed men opened fire at him in Kohlu. The assailants managed to escape. The injured was moved to the district head­quarters hospital for medico-legal formalities. The cause of killing is yet to be ascertained. Further probe is underway.