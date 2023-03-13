Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Sunday said Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb had not retained any gift received during official visits. “Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb didn’t retain any gift at all and deposited them in Toshakhana,” the ministry said in a tweet while rejecting such baseless news. The ministry also shared a picture of the official record showing that a Rolex watch with a serial number W278343RBR-0024 having model 96 PA Oyster M96PA0021 worth Rs. 2.75 million was deposited in Toshakhana by the information minister on May 19, 2022.