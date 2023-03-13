Share:

Peshawar - Mayor peshawar Zubair ali visited warsk road Civil Colony and Irrigation Colony and expressed his anger over the dilapidated condition of football ground and directed the concerned quarters to immediately make the ground playable. During his visit to the warsak road Civil and Irrigation Colonies, Mayor peshawar haji Zubair also inspected the cricket grounds as well. haji Zubair expressed his anger on seeing the condition of the ground and issued orders to solve all problems of the ground as soon as possible, including the beauty of the ground. He also directed the officials concerned to make a jogging track on the sides of the cricket and football grounds so that people can jog there. he said the four walls should be made beautiful as well as the renovation of the four walls of the ground.