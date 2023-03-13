Share:

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned that the country is expected to witness more than usual temperatures during the coming months of the summer season.

According to the Met Office, the intensity of the heat is likely to be more than normal from this month to May due to less-than-normal rains.

The Met department said that due to 77% less rain in the country during the month of February, the average day and night temperatures of the last month were 3 to 5 degrees Celsius higher than normal.

For 30 years before 2022, the average temperature during March was being recorded as up to 26°C and a slight increase was recorded last year. However, this time there is a possibility of a further increase in heat intensity.

The forecast says that the temperature was likely to be higher than normal not only in March but also during April in May.

Today's weather

The weather today is expected to remain mainly dry in most parts of the country while hot in plain areas during day time.

Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Mithi where the mercury reached up to 40°C, while in Lahore, it was 31°C and the minimum was 16.6°C.

However, the PMD last week said that rainfall is expected to start from the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

It said that the country is likely to witness rain in the last days of March but the second and the last Ashra of Ramadan is expected to remain relatively hot.