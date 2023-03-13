Share:

QUETTA - The government is utilizing funds amounting to Rs100 mil­lion, during the current fiscal year, to advance an ongoing project of the Petroleum Divi­sion for the geological mapping of 50 Toposheets of ‘outcrop area’ to identify minerals’ po­tential in Balochistan province.

Last year, an amount of Rs 30 million had been allocated for the project under the Pub­lic Sector Development Pro­gramme (PSDP 2021-22).

“Under the project, 50 geo­logical mappings of Toposheets of Outcrop Area, out of 354 unmapped Toposheets of Balo­chistan, are being carried out. The geological maps provide a bird’s eye view of the surface and (subsurface) distribution of various types of rocks and eco­nomic minerals that are found in a particular region,” according to an official document available with media. Through the map­ping, the Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) wanted to main­tain a database for future explo­ration of the occurrences of me­tallic and non-metallic minerals potential, dimension stones, ag­gregates and limestone reserves for the industry. “These maps are essential for all future de­tailed geological works includ­ing, minerals’ exploration, civil engineering, soil surveys, land use, town planning, groundwa­ter, earthquake hazards; envi­ronmental geology and soil con­servation projects,” the GSP said in the project detail.

Worldwide experience sug­gests that geological maps of 1:50,000 scale provide the most useful information and meet the basic requirements of the ma­jority of the demands, involving research in ‘stratigraphy’, struc­ture & tectonics, sample col­lection for laboratory studies, mineral evaluation and identi­fication of promising areas for further exploration of natural resources. According to the doc­ument, the total outcrop area of Balochistan is 335,360 square kilometer (524 Toposheets) out of which 108,800 sq. km (170 Toposheets) have been mapped and published on a 1:50,000 scale and the maps are avail­able. The promising mineral potential outcrop area would be mapped under this project, fol­lowing which its gained experi­ence would be used in mapping the rest of the outcrop area.

“This project will help map the outcrop area in detail on 1:50,000 scale and maintain a database for future exploration of the occurrences of metallic and non-metallic mineral po­tential, dimension stones, aggre­gates and limestone reserves for the industry in targeted potential areas of Balochistan,” the GSP said in the document. The infor­mation collected after geological mapping and laboratory testing of rock samples would generate a database for interpretation to lead the individual occurrences of mineral reserves and other natural resources. The studies would provide a platform for the exploration of mineral resources by using other geoscientific in­vestigations like geophysical sur­veys and geochemical studies fol­lowed by drilling operations and contribute considerably towards the development of the mineral industry and mining sector