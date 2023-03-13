Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Sunday said that the construction of a state-of-the-art cardiology hospital would start soon in Mirpur.

The PM said this while speak­ing at the signing ceremony of the MoU (memorandum of un­derstanding) between the AJK government and the UK-based charity organization Developing World Health Care (DWHC) at Jammu Kashmir House.

Ilyas continued that not only the people of Azad Kashmir but also the people of Pakistan would benefit from the health facility being constructed in col­laboration with the DWHC.

He said that the cardiol­ogy hospital would serve as a teaching facility where medical education and training would be provided to health profes­sionals. He said that a hospital for liver transplants will also be built in AJK.

Referring to massive invest­ment opportunities in the lib­erated territory, the PM said that overseas Kashmiris, es­pecially those living in Britain, should take advantage of the investment-friendly atmo­sphere and invest their capital in the state.

The government, he said, would provide them with all possible support and assistance to establish their business.

Appreciating philanthropists and charity organizations’ role in alleviating the sufferings of economically less privileged people, he said,” Charity work not only pays you in this world but also in the hereafter”. He said that living nations actively participate in charity work.

He said that Kashmiris living in the UK also have an impor­tant role in the highlighting Kashmir issue. He said that in view of the worsening politi­cal and human rights situation in IIOJK, there was a dire need to seek the world community’s attention towards the persecu­tion of the hapless Kashmiris by the Indian occupation au­thorities in India Occupied Kashmir.

He said that the member coun­tries of the UN Security Council, including Great Britain, should have to play an important role in solving the Kashmir conflict which has been the main cause and consequence of bloodshed and human rights violations in the region.

Hailing overseas Kashmiris’ contribution to society, the PM said that a seat would be reserved for the expatriates in the Legislative Assembly. “We can never forget the overseas Kashmiris for their significant contribution to society”, the PM added.

Regarding the improvement of the system, the PM said, “We need to improve our ethical and moral attitudes, everything will not be fixed by the law, we have to bring some changes ourselves”.

He said that former Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider did a lot of good work. “I appreciate his good work”, he said.

Earlier, the memorandum of understanding between the government and the DWHC was signed by each Secretary of Health, Major General Za­heer Akhtar and Barrister Abid Hussain.

On the occasion, a memo­rable Shield was presented to Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Abid Hussain, while paying tribute to Prime Minis­ter Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, termed him as a visionary per­sonality.

The ceremony was attended and addressed among others by Chief Secretary Muhammad Usman Chachar, CEO DWHC Barrister Abid Hussain, Man­aging Director Khawaja Nisar Hussain, Project Manager Raja Shoaib Mehmood, Cardiolo­gist, Surgeon and Professor Dr. Shahnawaz, UK-based veteran Kashmiri journalist Ijaz Fazal Chaudhry, Chaudhry Javed Qa­dir and several others.