RAWAlPINDI - The modern vehicle inspection facility Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS) would help reduce road accidents as it is fully equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and it would ensure complete inspection of commercial vehicles.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division liaquat Ali Chatta here the other day inaugurated VICS Center at Seham Depot Chor Harpal. Swedish company Opus would provide its services in this regard. The vehicle inspection would include wheel alignment, suspension, brake, tire, appearance, headlight, seat belt and engine tests. The fitness test would be mandatory for all commercial vehicles after every six months period.