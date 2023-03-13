Share:

ATTOCK - Motorway police foiled an arms smuggling attempt near Burhan Interchange in the jurisdiction of Hasanabdal police station, however, both the smugglers escaped from the crime scene.

As per sources, a car was signaled to stop but its driver along with his accomplice tried to escape and increased the speed of the car. In result, the driver could not control the car and it fell into a ditch. Both the persons on board left the car and escaped from the crime scene. The Motorway police during search of the car, recovered 156 pistols, 183 magazines and thousands of rounds.