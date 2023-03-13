Share:

HYDERABAD-The Hyderabad-based Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have rejected the Sindh Government’s decision to outsource the conduct of the board examinations to a third party.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, MPAs Rashid Khilji, Nasir Qureshi, and Nadeem Ahme Siddiqui said the decision to stop the boards of intermediate and secondary education (BISE) from conducting the matric and intermediate exams in the province was wrong. “The Sindh government has been taking all sorts of work from third-party contractors,” they said, arguing that involving private third parties in the government works had often produced bad results.

They contended that engaging the third parties for the said purposes gave an impression that the government did not trust its own organizations on which it was spending billions of rupees.

“In many boards in Sindh, the positions of chairmen, controller examinations and others have been lying vacant for a long time,” they said, questioning how it was possible that those boards delivered as per expectations in absence of the top officials.

The MPAs also pointed out that the boards were also not being given the required government funding owing to which they were witnessing financial problems. “Instead of privatizing the exams, Pakistan Peoples Party’s Sindh Government which has been in power for the last 15 years should have instituted reforms in the boards through good governance,” they said.

The MPAs alleged that the third-party-conducted exams would open new doors for corruption besides rendering the government’s BISE in greater financial straits. They asked the government to withdraw from its decision of introducing third-party-conducted exams.

Excise dept collects Rs67,470,635 during road checking campaign

A total of 52,990 vehicles were checked till the end of the 21st day of the road-checking campaign by the Sindh Excise Department here on Sunday. The tax was collected from the owners of tax-defaulting vehicles.

Due to various reasons, 4,064 vehicles were impounded while documents of 4,460 were seized. Till the 21st day of the road-checking campaign, a tax of about Rs 67,470,635 was collected.

During the campaign, 13,059 vehicles in Karachi, 18,587 in Hyderabad, 5,996 in Sukkur, 6,741 in Mirpurkhas, 5,276 in Larkana, and 3,331 in Shaheed Benazirabad were checked.