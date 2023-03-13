Share:

ISLAMABAD-Oil theft attempt has been blamed for the leakage from Pak Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) pipeline. Initial investigation revealed an unsuccessful oil theft attempt by a group of unidentified men, resulting in the leakage, said spokesperson PARCO on Sunday.

According to the spokesman, the perpetrators fled the scene when police and PARCO’s security team reached the site. Giving the details, the spokesman said that on Saturday evening, an oil leakage occurred at the PARCO pipeline near Shah Latif Town, Karachi. To ensure operational, environmental and community safety, PARCO teams promptly isolated the area and temporarily suspended oil movement operations. No injuries or any loss to private or public property was reported.

PARCO’s Mid-Country Refinery has sufficient crude stocks to continue refining operations. The pipeline operations resumed in approximately seven hours after all necessary steps according to PARCO’s SOPs were completed. LEAs are further investigating the incident.