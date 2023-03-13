Share:

LAHORE - An oversees Pakistani has appealed to the Prime Min­ister of Pakistan and Chief Minister Punjab to help save his investment in Pakistan as he is facing life threats from the ‘land grabbers’ who are allegedly occupying his pre­cious piece of land in Lahore. According to a private TV channel, Saqib Jalal uddin, a UK national, along with his lawyer Mushtaq Ahmad Mohal said this while hold­ing a press conference at the Lahore Press Club the other day. He claimed that land grabbers had illegally occu­pied his land at Model Town, Lahore, with the support of a political party. He claimed that one Iftikhar Uddin killed his mother and aunt to de­prive them of their property and terrorise other family members. The accused was sentenced to death after the trial by the Sessions Court and his conviction was up­held even by the Supreme Court. Saqib said that all his minor sisters and brothers had shifted to UK after the murder of their mother and maternal aunt. He claimed that he filed applications with police.