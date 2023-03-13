Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has expressed commitment to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and stressed for rule of law and accessibility in the member countries. Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial earlier skipped a meeting of the SCO took place in New Delhi from March 10 till March 12 due to ‘unavoidable commitments’.

Supreme Court judge Justice Munib Akhtar participated virtually in the meeting to represent Pakistan on March 11. Speaking on the subject of ‘Facilitating Access to Justice’, he expressed support for the rule of law and for promoting the accessibility of legal systems in the SCO member states

The SCO is a key regional forum comprising Pakistan, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and India.

It focuses primarily on the areas of trade, finance, commerce and socio- economic cooperation among the SCO member states. Currently, Indian holds the presidency of the forum and it will organise a series of events this year.

In January, amid the heightened hostilities between Islamabad and New Delhi, the Indian government had invited Pakistan’s top judge to attend meetings of the chief justices of the SCO countries. “Due to his unavoidable commitments on the scheduled meeting dates, the Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan will not be able to participate in the SCO meeting of the Chief Justices of the Supreme Courts, scheduled from 10-12 March, 2023,” reports quoted Pakistan’s reply to the India. India has also invited Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to the SCO foreign ministers meeting scheduled to be held in Goa in May.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, in her weekly press briefing, said Pakistan was yet to decide whether the foreign minister will attend the meeting. “Regarding participation in the upcoming SCO Council of Foreign Ministers, as I have said earlier, the matter is under consideration and as and when this decision is taken, we will share it with everyone,” Baloch said.