LAHORE - The 22nd Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle East (BFAME) in association with National Bridge Organizations of Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, UAE, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Kuwait, Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia will hold a bridge competition in Pakistan from May 5 to 13 with the aim to select two teams in categories open, women, seniors and mixed, who would eventually proceed to Morrocco for the World Bridge Championship to be held later this year. Bridge champions of all these countries will be travelling to Pakistan to be a part of this selection due to take place in Karachi in May.

As a part of this process the Pakistan Bridge Federation will also hold bridge trials activity at Karachi Gymkhana from March 14 to 21 to select the national team members.