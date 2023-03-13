Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan have increased by 32 percent to $658 million from $500 million during first eight months of the FY2022-23.

Trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan has accelerated during July to February of the ongoing fiscal year and reached $1333.86 million from the last year’s level of $1044.14 million, showing a hike of 28 percent.

Pakistan’s imports from Afghanistan also increased by 24 percent, from $544.17 million to $675.01 million during the period, said the source. The exports of Pakistani products increased by 32% to Afghanistan during the first eight months of the ongoing fiscal, said the source. The export of tractors to Afghanistan has recorded the highest growth from July to February. The export of tractors jumped by 808 percent from the earlier $0.81 million in the previous fiscal to $7.34 million during first eight months of the Fiscal Year 2022-23.

Similarly, the export of motorcycles has increased by 591 percent, from $0.79 million to $5.49 million, said the source. The exports of tarpaulin and tents to Afghanistan have increased by 260 percent as compared to previous fiscal and reached $10.20 million from $ 2.84 million, said the source. The export of pharmaceutical products to Afghanistan has increased by 214 percent from the earlier $28.52 million to $89.60 million. The exports of rubber products to Afghanistan jumped by 165 percent, from July to February, from earlier $3.02 million to $ 8.01 million.

The exports of food preparatory items and plastic products have increased by 99 percent and 81 percent, respectively, from July to February, said the source. The food preparation items export increased from $30.13 million to $60 million during the period. Rice export to Afghanistan increased by 29 percent from $75.40 million to $ 97.60 million, in the same period, said the source. Cement exports recorded an increase of 19 percent during the eight months of the ongoing fiscal year, said the source. The export of cement to Afghanistan increased to $30.59 million from earlier $25.64 million. Electrical products recorded an increase of 58 percent and reached $17.84 million against $11.31 million. Aluminum products export also recorded an increase of 51 percent, rising from $9.86 million to $14.86 million, said the source. The exports of fruit and vegetables, milk & cream, cereal groats & meal, iron & steel, cereal grains and essential oils have reduced during first eight months of the ongoing fiscal year, said the source.