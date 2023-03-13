Share:

In continuation of humanitarian assistance to earthquake-affected people of Turkiye and Syria, Pakistan's first sea cargo has reached Syria.

The cargo sent through Pakistan Navy Ship-NASR on 28th of last month, was received in a special ceremony attended by senior Syrian Naval Command, government officials and Pakistan's ambassador to Syria Air Marshal retired Shahid Akhtar.

On the occasion, people sang anthems to express gratitude to Pakistani nation.

The consignment contains blankets, generators, dry rations, medicines and clothing for the Quake-Hit Syria. After unloading the aid in Syria, the ship will move to Turkiye.