If the Earth gets hit by an asteroid, it’s game over. It’s control-alt-delete for civilization.

–Bill Nye

Most asteroids look like they would be dry or barren but Ceres, the biggest asteroid in the Solar System, contains large quantities of water according to NASA. The water is either frozen as ice, is filling the pores inside of Ceres or is locked inside hydrated minerals at the surface of the asteroid. Billions of years ago, heat left over from the Solar System’s formation kept the asteroid warm from the inside. This allowed the water to flow thereby creating divisions of rock and ice. With the discovery of this fact, Ceres is now pushing the boundary of what it may mean to be a planet.