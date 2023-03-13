Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has added 11 new destinations to its network by signing a code-share arrangement with Malaysian Airlines. According to the PIA spokesman, the national flag carrier had entered into a commercial arrangement – Special Prorate Agreement (SPA) — with Malaysia Airlines for destinations in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam. This partnership between Pakistan International Airlines and Malaysian Airlines allows national flag carrier to access 11 destinations through its counterpart’s hub in Kuala Lumpur, he said.

Under the agreement, the 11 additional destinations added to PIA network include Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide, Auckland, Singapore, Bangkok, Phuket, Jakarta, Manila and Ho Chi Minh City.

The spokesman said the arrangement fulfilled the long-standing demand of Pakistani expatriates in Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland.

Passengers can book their flights through PIA call centre and the airlines’ travel partners, he added.