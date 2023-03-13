Share:

The Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives has extended the deadline for submission of entries for Development Leadership Award till Thursday while providing more opportunities to the applicants.

The decision was taken to provide maximum opportunities to the candidates.

Earlier, the last deadline was February 25.

The key objective of these awards is to honour Pakistani citizens and overseas Pakistanis who have contributed significantly to the socioeconomic development of Pakistan.

The DLA will be given to outstanding individuals in recognition of high achievers, emerging leaders and overseas Pakistanis in specific fields which include teachers, researchers, public policy experts; business owners; investors; startups 'social enterprises, philanthropists; social activists; journalists and others.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal in his message reiterated that the government is committed to take such initiatives by recognizing the services of citizens in different fields.

Those citizens who have contributed to the country's development must be rewarded, said the Minister, while urging the citizens to register themselves for these awards.