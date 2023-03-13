Share:

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, National heritage and Culture Engineer Amir Muqam called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Sunday and gave a detailed briefing about the political situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the meeting, the issues pertaining to the National Heritage and Culture Division were discussed.

They also exchanged views on the overall political situation of the country and other issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister directed for expediting the public contact campaign and effective utilization of the digital technology with responsibility in this regard.

He also appreciated the steps taken by Amir Muqam for strengthening of PML-N in the province at the grassroots level.