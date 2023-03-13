Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the PML-N leadership to expedite the public contact campaign through effective use of digital technology with responsibility.

He gave these instructions when Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam Sunday called on him and gave a detailed briefing about the political situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. During the meeting, issues pertaining to the National Heritage and Culture Division were discussed, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. They also exchanged views on the overall political situation of the country and other issues. The prime minister also appreciated the steps taken by Amir Muqam for strengthening of PML-N in the KP province. Meanwhile, Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique also called on the Prime Minister.

During the meeting, the issues related to Pakistan Railways and aviation and the overall political situation of the country were discussed, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.