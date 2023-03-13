Share:

LAHORE - The police team trac­ing the 8th March murder case of the deceased political worker met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi. Those meeting comprised SSP Imran Kishwar, Inspector Mu­hammad Ali Butt, Inspector Nabi Baksh, Sub Inspector Amir Shehzad, Sub Inspector Zubair, Head Constable Khurram Shehzad and Con­stable Muhammad Tayyab. Chief Secretary, In­spector General of Police and CCPO were also present on the occasion. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi lauded the performance of the police team and appreciated them as well. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while addressing them re­marked that all the police officers traced the blind case in a dedicated and professional man­ner and in a very short period of time. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the Punjab government duly acknowledges their performance adding that it is our collective responsibility to provide justice to the heirs of the deceased citizen. Moh­sin Naqvi stated that the police officers fulfilled all the requirements of justice earlier and will do so in future as well.