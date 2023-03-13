Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan People’s Party has decided to field the former National Assembly ticket holders from Punjab to file nomination papers for elections to the Punjab Assembly. Acting President People’s Party Central Punjab Rana Farooq Saeed has said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had direct­ed all ex-ticket holders, who got 10,000 or more votes in 2018 elections to submit their nomina­tion papers from March 12 to 14. Rana Farooq Saeed said that the former ticket holders of the National Assembly must submit their nomination papers to their respective returning officers from Sunday to Tuesday. Under the direction of Bilawal Bhutto, the People’s Party will fight the electoral war with full enthusiasm, he said.