Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Hasan Murtaza said on Monday his party will contest the elections in all the constituencies in Punjab.

Speaking to the media, Mr Murtaza stressed the need to follow the law and constitution, saying, “If we will not work as per the law and constitution, then how can we figure out the violation of the constitution by any of the dictators.”

He reiterated that his party always talked about the supremacy of the law and the constitution.

Expressing his views over the elections, Mr Murtaza said his party was of favor of holding snap polls, adding that the elections could not be sidelined.