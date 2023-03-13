Share:

EDINBURGH-Prince Edward and his wife Sophie made their first public appearance as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburg in Scotland hours after King Charles III had conferred the titles onto the couple. The 74-year-old monarch seemingly gave his younger brother a 59th birthday present by conferring the title of Duke of Edinburgh on him. The previous holder of this title was King Charles and Prince Edward’s late father, Prince Philip. When Philip passed away in 2021, the title had passed to Charles as his eldest son. On Friday morning, the King’s office said that he had awarded it to Prince Edward. Edward and Sophie - now the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh - were all smiles and in high spirits as they appeared at an official event in the city hours after Buckingham Palace’s announcement. The Duchess of Edinburgh title last held by Sophie’s mother-in-law, the late Queen Elizabeth. The couple’s 15-year-old son, James, now holds Edward’s previous title of Earl of Wessex. During their visit, the royal couple met with members of the Ukrainian community at Edinburgh’s City Chambers to mark one year since the city’s formal response to the invasion of Ukraine. They also exchanged with members of the Ukrainian and Eastern European diaspora in the city, including families who have made the town their home since the beginning of the conflict last year. In his first speech after receiving the new title, Edward said: “Thank you very much indeed for welcoming us to Edinburgh today on, indeed, a very special and slightly overwhelming day.”

He then referred to Sophie as “my wife and Duchess,” prompting laughs from the crowd.

“But I also want to express my thanks to everyone who has worked so hard to make our Ukraine friends feel so very welcome,” he added.