A meeting was held in Lahore today to review the issues of wheat and flour in the province under the chairmanship of the provincial minister for industry, commerce and energy S.M. Tanveer.

The meeting was informed that during Ramadan, 15.8 million deserving families will get free flour under the Ramadan package after approval of the Punjab Cabinet.

Speaking on the occasion, Tanveer said providing free flour will be a real relief for the poor families.

He said that provision of wheat to flour mills and supply of free flour will be monitored with the help of modern technology.