Karachi - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh lawmaker Arsalan Taj Hussain was arrested from his residence in Karachi, the party’s provincial spokesperson claimed on Sunday.

Arslan Hussain, PTI’s member provincial assembly from PS- 102 Karachi East 4 and the party’s general secretary in the city, had slammed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon in a presser a day earlier. He also claimed that the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) was, in fact, the “PPP’s B team”. Arslan Hussain was apprehended by “men in plain clothes” from his residence in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, the party alleged. The spokesperson also claimed that the police raided the MPA’s house and ransacked it. The PTI has condemned their party member’s arrest.

Meanwhile, a raid was also conducted at PTI lawmakers Khurram Sherzaman and Raja Azhar’s residences, said the party’s spokesperson. The two MPAs weren’t apprehended, as they were not at home; however, the party claimed that Azhar’s family was harassed while he was not home.

Following Hussain’s arrest, his mother claimed that the police raided their home and arrested her son without warrant.

“No female officer accompanied the policemen. The police ransacked our house. [We] don’t know where they have taken Arsalan,” she alleged while adding that some 20 to 25 people picked the lawmaker.

The police, meanwhile, said that they have received a complaint that the MPA has gone missing. “We are investigating Arsalan Taj’s disappearance,” the police said.