Share:

Peshawar - The primal principle of democracy is the worth and dignity of the individual besides respect to people’s mandate. In democratic system as being practiced worldwide including pakistan the political parties give strength to an electoral process and legitimacy to the election results. every individual with political knowhow understands that political parties unite people for the elections and thereby confirm the viability of a democratic government system on the basis of free, fair and transparent polls. “elections and political parties are interlinked. It not only facilitates social and political integration but also provides legitimacy to the government that comes into existence after transparent elections,” said a h hilali, former Chairman political science Department, University of peshawar while talking to app.

“In a parliamentary system, the doors of political dialogue among political parties are always open. a broad-based political consensus and unity among all religious and political elites including pML-N, ppp, pTI, aNp, MQMp, JUI-F and others was inevitable before election to ensure political and economic stability to the country.” without political unity, Kp and punjab assemblies’ election seemed to be a futile exercise with more chances of confrontation and chaos besides rigging allegations among political leaders as we have witnessed after 2013 general election.”

he said that unless the political parties set aside their differences and initiate dialogue, the country would continue to be embroiled in political instability having adverse effects on the already-fragile economy despite holding of elections in Kp and punjab. Ikhtiar wali Khan, pakistan Muslim League (N) Kp spokesman said political unity was inevitable for free and transparent elections in Kp and punjab. sans unity of all political stakeholders and parties, he said the dream of the country’s political and economic stability would hardly be materialised inspite of elections in both provinces. he said on one side pTI has prematurely dissolved the Khyber pakhtunkhwa and punjab assemblies in a bid to politically destabilise pakistan and on other side was demanding early election in the wake of economic quagmire and rise in terrorism cases, especially in Kp. except pTI, he said that all political parties wanted that election in all provinces including Kp and punjab and centre should be held collectively in October-November following the completion of five years term of the existing assemblies in august this year. he said a 60-member representative delegation of tribal elders of the newly merged areas also demanded postponement of the elections in punjab and Khyber pakhtunkhwa till the conclusion of the digital census. esa Khan, former advocate General Kp, said that article 224 of the Constitution stipulated that caretaker governments across the country were essential for a transparent general election to take place.

“article 224 elaborates timing of the elections as well as the procedure of the appointment of a caretaker prime minister in case the leader of the house and leader of the opposition do not agree on the name of a caretaker premier,” he said. he reiterated that it was a constitutional requirement to have caretaker governments in all provinces to proceed with the general elections. presently, sindh and Balochistan provinces had elected governments, which would complete their five-year term this year, while Kp and punjab were already being ruled by the caretaker set-ups. Ikhtiar wali said that over 350,000 security personnel and rs20 billion would be required for smooth conduct of the election process in two provinces in the wake of difficult economic situation.

“Can a poor country like pakistan afford such huge deployment of security staff in the prevailing security environment and lavish expenditures after six months again for general election of the National assembly, sindh and Balochistan provinces?” Besides an increase in number of registered voters from 105.96 million to 122.19 million, he said the eCp would require more polling stations and polling staff to facilitate 17 million young voters besides training of a large number of staff. “If a three times elected prime Minister Mian Nawaz sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz sharif can face court cases and imprisonment then why not Imran Khan. was Imran Khan above the laws of pakistan,” hamza Khan, pML-N Nowshera district president asked.