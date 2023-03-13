Share:

ISLAMABAD - The process of filing nomination papers for election of Punjab Assembly started on Sunday (yesterday).

The candidates can file their nomination papers with Returning Officers till Tuesday. The names of nominated candidates will be published on 15th while the scrutiny process of nomination papers will continue 22nd. The appeals can be filed against the rejection or acceptance of nominations papers till 27th. The Appellate Tribunal will decide the appeals till 3rd of next month, while revised list of candidates will be published on the next day. Candidates may withdraw their papers on 5th of next month while the final revised list of candidates will be published on the same day. Election symbols will be allotted to the contesting candidates on 6th of next month while polling will be held on 30th of next month.