ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Sunday said the revival of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran would yield positive results in the region. He, in an exclusive talk with APP, said the ease of diplomatic row between two brotherly countries would help to reduce the problems and sufferings of Islamic world. Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council appreciated the efforts of Chinses President XI Jinping to bring Saudi Arabia and Iran closer. As per reports, the Iran and Saudi Arabia had agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies within two months, he added. He said both of the countries had agreed to revive agreements made in 2001 and 1998 regarding security and trade. “The most important thing is that the two countries would not interfere in the internal affairs of one other,” he maintained. He said this news had spurred a wave of happiness in the Muslim Ummah as it would help dismantle the nefarious designs of enemies who tried to create conflict between Muslim countries on the basis of sectarianism.