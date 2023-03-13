Share:

Terrorism has been affecting Pakistan badly since last year which is creating a sense of horror and fear among the people. People’s lives are not safe, especially in crowded areas. The government should take certain measures regarding this serious issue.

In 2009, the National Counter-terrorism Authority (NACTA) was set up at a federal level and its main purpose was to investigate data about terrorism. However, the provincial departments intervene in the working of NACTA which affects its performance. It is the need of the hour that certain reforms should be made in the laws regarding the stretching of terrorism day by day. The interference of provincial departments in the working of NACTA ought to be avoided.

SUNDAS MANZOOR,

Layyah.