ISLAMABAD - Shifa International Hospital organized a free kidney screening camp and panel discussion in honor of World Kidney Day. The event aimed to raise awareness about kidney diseases and the importance of early detection and prevention. The free kidney screening camp was open to the public and attracted a large number of people from different walks of life.

The theme for World Kidney Day 2023 is “Kidney Health for All – Preparing for the unexpected, supporting the vulnerable!” During the camp, attendees could get their serum creatinine test done and Urine R/E tested if advised by experts after the reports of Serum Creatinine. Basic vitals such as BMI, pulse rates, and blood pressure were also performed.

The screenings were free of cost for the first 100 participants. Following the checkups, consultations were provided by kidney experts and nutritionists to provide advice and answer any questions related to kidney health. Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is rapidly growing in Pakistan due to late diagnosis, kidney stones, and an increasing number of patients with diabetes and high blood pressure.

The panel discussion that followed the screenings and consultations brought together Shifa International Hospital’s nephrologists. The session was broadcasted live on the hospital’s Facebook page, where panellists responded to queries from the audience and Facebook page.

The panellists of nephrologists included Dr. Syed Farhat Abbas, Dr. Syed Nayyer Mahmud, Dr. Khawaja Sayeed Ahmed, Dr. Adeel Ebad, Dr. Shahrukh Mirza, and Dr. Fareeha Khalil. The session was moderated by Dr. Merina Khan. Dr. Farhat Abbas, a consultant nephrologist, shared his insights on the importance of early detection and proper management of kidney diseases. He further stated that “stones in the kidneys are a common cause of chronic kidney disease, and drinking 2-3 litres of boiled or filtered water is key to preventing stone formation.”

Dr. Nayyar Mehmood said that risk factors for kidney diseases can be reduced by exercising, controlling weight and diet, staying hydrated, maintaining cholesterol levels, avoiding painkillers, getting annual physical checkups, and knowing their family medical history