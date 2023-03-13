Share:

Sindh Government with the support of World Bank has fixed the price of wheat as four thousand rupees per forty kilogram in the province.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah during a meeting with high level relegation of World Bank led by its Director South Asia John A Roome who called on him in Karachi on Monday.

Syed Murad Ali Shah informed the visiting delegation that steps have been taken for revival of the agriculture sector while financial assistance for wheat seed has been provided to peasants in cooperation with the World Bank.

On the occasion, the World Bank delegation urged to start reconstruction in flood-affected areas and revive agriculture sector in Sindh.

The delegation was of the view that eight point four to nine point one million more people could be victims of poverty in Pakistan due to floods.

During meeting, progress on various projects underway in cooperation with the World Bank was also reviewed.