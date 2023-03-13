Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Executive Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan on Sunday said that single-phase, three-phase and net metering meters were available in abundance in the company’s stores and were being provided to all field offices as per their demand.

“No employee or any person of IESCO is authorized to take cash in connection with the issuance of new electricity connections or other related works,” he further said. He said the consumers should make all types of payments related to electricity in the respective banks. For any complaint, consumers can contact the Chief Executive Complaints and Monitoring Cell.