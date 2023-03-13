Share:

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq urged on Monday the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to announce general elections in the country.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Haq assailed the government over the flood funds, claiming, "The rulers will spend the flood funds to run their electoral campaign." Taking a dig at the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Mr Haq said, "The people of Karachi have not accepted the PPP’s government."

He lamented the masses of Karachi were deprived of clean water and were not having the best of facilities in the hospitals.

Mr Haq urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take its decisions without taking the pressure of the PDM. He schooled the incumbent government, saying, "The rulers are busy plundering the money despite the country is facing severe economic hardships."

"The prime minister has announced Rs70 billion for the flood-stricken people. He asked the Chief Justice to take action in connection with where the flood funds are being spent," added Mr Haq.