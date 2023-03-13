Share:

QUETTA - Under the supervision of the Provincial Manager of TB Control Programme Balochistan, Dr. Asif Shahwani, a training session on TB diagnosis and screening was conducted for 40 lady health super­visors and other officers here at HRD Quetta.

Project Manager Dr. Irfan Raisani, Senior Provin­cial Program Officer Dr. Hazrat Bilal Mandukhel, Dr. Gul Bakht Kakar and other officers participated in the training. Addressing the concluding session, Program Manager TB Control Program Balochistan Dr. Asif Shahwani said that after completion of the training, the lady health supervisors will further give training to LHS, LHWs. He noted that last year, TB control programme provided treatment facili­ties to thousands of people across Balochistan.

Under the aegis of the provincial TB Control Pro­gramme, seminars, workshops, and other events are held to create awareness among the public.