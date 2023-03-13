Share:

LONDON -A large crowd in London demonstrated Sunday in solidarity with Britain’s health care workers. The demonstration by SOS NHS (National Health Service) -- a coalition of campaign groups and trade unions -- demanded the government make fair pay hikes for health care workers in the face of increasing living costs. Thousands chanted to voice support for health care workers while carrying banners that read: “End the NHS crisis” and “NHS staff deserve fair pay.”

Main opposition Labour party MPs attended along with doctors, nurses and representatives from unions. Junior doctors in England will begin a three-day strike action Monday because of an ongoing dispute concerning a pay hike.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay announced early Saturday that he urged the junior doctors union, BMA, to have formal pay talks and call off the upcoming industrial action.

“Let’s have a constructive dialogue to make the NHS a better place to work and ensure we deliver the care patients need,” he wrote on Twitter.