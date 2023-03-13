Share:

LAHORE-Wapda’s winning spree continued in National Badminton Championship as its players won three more titles - Men’s Single, Women’s Single and Women’s Double - in the event. Wapda had already won both Men’s and Women’s titles in the championship five days ago.

Hafiz Irfan Saeed Bhatti of Wapda outclassed Muqeet Tahir of Wapda by 2-0 in the men’s singles final. Wapda’s Mahoor Shahzad defeated Wapda’s Ghazala Javed 2-1 in the women’s singles final. While Mahoor and Ghazala of Wapda beat Farzana/Saba 2-0 in the women’s doubles final.

The championship was organized by National Badminton Federation in collaboration with Wapda Sports Board here at Wapda Sports Complex. As many as 11 teams are participating in the championship including Balochistan, Punjab, KP, Sindh, AJK, Islamabad, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Railways, Wapda, HEC and Police.

Wapda Sports Board President Imdad Ullah Memon was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony, who distributed trophies and medals among the winning teams and the players.

Meanwhile, Wapda also won the National Body Building Championship 2023 that concluded at Peshawar the other day. Wapda secured 142 points in the championship with eight gold, five silver and five bronze medals.