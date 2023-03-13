Share:

DADU-A man, his wife and a daughter were killed and two of his children were injured seriously when a speeding passenger van ploughed into a motorcycle on Mehran Highway near Nawabshah.

The deceased identified as Raza Mohammad Solangi, his wife Rubina Solangi and baby girl Nisa and the injured Kamran Solangi and Rani Solangi were brought to Nawabshah hospital According to police, the family members were going to their native village in Naushahro Feroze on a motorcycle when the speeding van hit them.