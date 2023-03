Share:

At least two policemen embraced martyrdom on Monday in attacks on the census team in Lakki Marwat and Tank.

According to police, in Lakki Marwat, the team was busy in census the limits of Sadar Police Station, when an unidentified armed man opened fire on Constable Dil Jaan.

Meanwhile in the Kot Azam area of Gomal in Tank, a cop, Khan Nawaz embraced martyrdom and eight others sustained serious injuries.